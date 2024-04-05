Leeds United star reveals how he got involved with Wales set-up despite being born in England
Born in Hull and nurtured within Hull City’s academy, the winger’s talent was evident at a young age. Now 26, he has been on the international scene for over a decade but does not represent the country of his birth.
James has amassed over 50 caps for Wales, having ascended the youth ranks and established himself as a key figure for Rob Page’s side. He recently featured in their Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland, missing a penalty as the Dragons missed out.
Speaking on Leeds’ official YouTube channel, James has explained how he first emerged on the radar of the Football Association of Wales (FAW). When asked about his biggest influence, he said: “I think I’d say my dad too. He always took me everywhere when I was younger.
"[He] took away his weekends to watch me go play football and I wouldn’t have played for Wales at such a young age [if it wasn’t for him]. I think I was 11, 12, he contacted the Welsh FA to basically say I’ve obviously got Welsh in me. I went to go and train with North Wales at the time, I was with them from being 12, we played South Wales and then you go into the first international camp.
"I think I was 14 or 15 when I had my first game for Wales in Belgium against Belgium and Switzerland, so I’d definitely say him. I wouldn’t have played for Wales at such a young age and come through the ages, that had a big impact on my career from playing away from home and playing for Wales at such a young age.”
Leeds have a strong Welsh contingent, with James playing alongside Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Ethan Ampadu at international level as well at club level. Young midfielder Charlie Crew also represents Wales internationally and has made the bench for Leeds’ last two Championship games.
