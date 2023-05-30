Leeds United prodigy Charlie Crew has been called up to the Wales under-21 squad – despite being just 16.

Crew, signed by Leeds from Cardiff City, shone for Wales under-17s at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and has been rewarded with the chance to impress with an older age group.

The squad has been named for Wales’ opening 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship against Denmark. Crew features alongside a number of Premier League prodigies, including Chelsea goalkeeper Ed Beach and Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. Huddersfield Town’s Pat Jones has also been included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been plenty of Leeds representation on the international scene recently, with Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray among those who have starred for England at youth level in recent weeks.

Crew has already shone at under-17 level for Wales. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Below is the Wales under-21 squad in full: