All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Leeds United star 'was sounded out' over move to Saudi Arabian club led by ex-Manchester City man

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper was reportedly sounded out over a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST

The 32-year-old has been at Elland Road for almost a decade, earning the trust of a vast array of managers including Marcelo Bielsa.

However, according to The Athletic, he was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah during the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There has been a focus on European recruitment in Saudi Arabia and various high-profile stars have been lured to the Middle East.

Most Popular
Liam Cooper has been with Leeds United for nearly a decade. Image: Bruce RollinsonLiam Cooper has been with Leeds United for nearly a decade. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Liam Cooper has been with Leeds United for nearly a decade. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Al-Qadsiah compete in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football but have a famous figure at the helm, former Premier League marksman Robbie Fowler.

They also have another ex-Leeds man on the books in Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Cooper is said to have “effectively rejected” the interest and enquired about Leeds extending his contract by 12 months.

Discussions regarding his future were reportedly shelved following his injury on the opening day of the season, with talks said to be unlikely to resume until the turn of the year.

Related topics:Liam CooperElland Road