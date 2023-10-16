Leeds United star 'was sounded out' over move to Saudi Arabian club led by ex-Manchester City man
The 32-year-old has been at Elland Road for almost a decade, earning the trust of a vast array of managers including Marcelo Bielsa.
However, according to The Athletic, he was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah during the summer.
There has been a focus on European recruitment in Saudi Arabia and various high-profile stars have been lured to the Middle East.
Al-Qadsiah compete in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football but have a famous figure at the helm, former Premier League marksman Robbie Fowler.
They also have another ex-Leeds man on the books in Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles.
Cooper is said to have “effectively rejected” the interest and enquired about Leeds extending his contract by 12 months.
Discussions regarding his future were reportedly shelved following his injury on the opening day of the season, with talks said to be unlikely to resume until the turn of the year.