Leeds United captain Liam Cooper was reportedly sounded out over a move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old has been at Elland Road for almost a decade, earning the trust of a vast array of managers including Marcelo Bielsa.

However, according to The Athletic, he was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a focus on European recruitment in Saudi Arabia and various high-profile stars have been lured to the Middle East.

Liam Cooper has been with Leeds United for nearly a decade. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Al-Qadsiah compete in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football but have a famous figure at the helm, former Premier League marksman Robbie Fowler.

They also have another ex-Leeds man on the books in Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles.

Cooper is said to have “effectively rejected” the interest and enquired about Leeds extending his contract by 12 months.