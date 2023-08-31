Leeds United swoop for ex-Fulham and MK Dons midfielder 'could be a possibility'
The Whites are light on trusted midfield options, forcing Daniel Farke to rely heavily on Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray in the early stages of the season.
However, they have been linked with numerous midfielders in the late stages of the transfer window.
Interest in Glen Kamara of Rangers has been well documented, although it has been claimed a move could be made for another Scottish Premiership star.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed a swoop for O’Riley “could be a possibility”.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think it could be a possibility, yes. They are discussing still internally about that and waiting to see if they can attack the situation in the next hours.
"But yes, I think this could be a possibility and I still expect Leeds to be busy in the finals days of the window. So, that remains one of the options for sure."
O’Riley began his career with Fulham, showing plenty of promise and winning caps for England at youth level.
He moved to Milton Keynes Dons in 2021, finding regular first-team football that proved to be a springboard for his development.
Celtic swooped last year and he has since established himself as a key figure for the Scottish giants, earning appearances for Denmark under-21s in the process.