All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Leeds United swoop for ex-Fulham and MK Dons midfielder 'could be a possibility'

Leeds United could reportedly swoop for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley ahead of the transfer window deadline.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:35 BST

The Whites are light on trusted midfield options, forcing Daniel Farke to rely heavily on Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray in the early stages of the season.

However, they have been linked with numerous midfielders in the late stages of the transfer window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interest in Glen Kamara of Rangers has been well documented, although it has been claimed a move could be made for another Scottish Premiership star.

Most Popular
Leeds United could reportedly swoop for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley ahead of the transfer window deadline. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesLeeds United could reportedly swoop for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley ahead of the transfer window deadline. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Leeds United could reportedly swoop for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley ahead of the transfer window deadline. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed a swoop for O’Riley “could be a possibility”.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think it could be a possibility, yes. They are discussing still internally about that and waiting to see if they can attack the situation in the next hours.

"But yes, I think this could be a possibility and I still expect Leeds to be busy in the finals days of the window. So, that remains one of the options for sure."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Riley began his career with Fulham, showing plenty of promise and winning caps for England at youth level.

He moved to Milton Keynes Dons in 2021, finding regular first-team football that proved to be a springboard for his development.

Celtic swooped last year and he has since established himself as a key figure for the Scottish giants, earning appearances for Denmark under-21s in the process.

Related topics:Matt O'RileyCelticMK DonsEthan AmpaduDaniel Farke