Leeds United takeover: 49ers Enterprises and club 'inching closer' to agreement that 'may be finalised this week'

A takeover of Leeds United could reportedly be finalised this week.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST

A full takeover by 49ers Enterprises, who own a 44 per cent stake in the club, has been mooted for some time. Leeds’ relegation to the Championship raised doubts among the fans as to how it would be completed under new circumstances but Mail Online have reported the two parties are ‘inching closer’ to an agreement.

49ers Enterprises are said to value the club at around £170m and productive talks are reported to have taken place. The majority stake in Leeds is still held by Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Group Holding.

The Italian’s initial investment in the club was made in 2017, and he has since overseen promotion to the Premier League and relegation back to the Championship. Previously heralded by some as a saviour, he has been subjected to intense scrutiny since relegation to the second tier was confirmed.

The majority stake in Leeds is still held by Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Group Holding. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesThe majority stake in Leeds is still held by Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Group Holding. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
There was particularly intense controversy surrounding reports he had used Elland Road as security for a bank loan in efforts to take over Italian club Sampdoria. However, if a deal is indeed struck with 49ers Enterprises, his time in West Yorkshire may be coming to an end.

