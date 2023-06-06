A full takeover by 49ers Enterprises, who own a 44 per cent stake in the club, has been mooted for some time. Leeds’ relegation to the Championship raised doubts among the fans as to how it would be completed under new circumstances but Mail Online have reported the two parties are ‘inching closer’ to an agreement.

49ers Enterprises are said to value the club at around £170m and productive talks are reported to have taken place. The majority stake in Leeds is still held by Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Group Holding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian’s initial investment in the club was made in 2017, and he has since overseen promotion to the Premier League and relegation back to the Championship. Previously heralded by some as a saviour, he has been subjected to intense scrutiny since relegation to the second tier was confirmed.

The majority stake in Leeds is still held by Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Group Holding. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images