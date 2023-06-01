Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani offered Elland Road as security in deal to buy Sampdoria - reports

LEEDS UNITED chairman Andrea Radrizzani has offered to use Elland Road as security for a £26million bank loan which his company and a bidding partner are intending to use to complete a takeover of fallen Italian giants Sampdoria - according to reports.

The Athletic are reportedly that, under a heads of terms agreement co-signed by Radrizzani, Elland Road would act as collateral as part of a deal by Radrizzani’s Aser company and bidding partner Gestio Capital to borrow €30m from Italian bank Banca Sistema, helping to fund their Sampdoria buy-out.

Radrizzani has been working on a deal to purchase the Italian outfit, who were recently relegated to Serie B, for several weeks.

Sampdoria are at risk of bankruptcy if a takeover is not completed, with deadlines for certain debts to be paid being put in place at the end of May. An agreement was announced on Tuesday night.

Andrea Radrizzani. Picture: Getty

Radrizzani, quoted on a Gestio Capital statement, said: "Now we can say it. It was a real battle, but we can finally say we made it.

“We are nothing short of enthusiastic to be able to announce that we have completed the acquisition of this extraordinary club.

"The history and the Sampdoria coat of arms are safe and I think my happiness is that of all the people who were suffering for these colours."

United fans chanted for Radrizzani to leave the club at Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur which confirmed the club's relegation.

Radrizzani, who as not present at Elland Road on Sunday, issued a statement apologising for United dropping into the second tier on Wednesday.

It insisted that the club has been transformed during his tenure as owner alongside a vow that work is ongoing to bring change at Elland Road.

It is understood a deal is in place for the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, who currently own 44 per cent of the club, to complete a full sale by buying Radrizzani's remaining shares this summer.

However, the price has to be agreed following relegation, which would inevitably impact the valuation of the club.