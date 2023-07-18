The 49ers Enterprises takeover of Leeds United has officially been approved by the EFL.

The strategic arm of the San Francisco 49ers had been expected to take control of the club for a considerable period of time and have now been given the green light to do so.

Paraag Marathe will serve as chairman, with Angus Kinnear remaining as CEO and Rudy Cline-Thomas joining as co-owner and vice-chairman. However, the club is also being backed by some high-profile minority investors.

Many sporting stars had already confirmed their involvement in the club’s new era, although there has been some fresh information shared by Big League Advantage founder Michael Schwimmer.

He has shared the names of eight stars who have partnered with his company to invest in Leeds via T witt er – here is every name he listed.

1 . Michael Phelps Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time, having dominated the field of swimming. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time.

2 . Jordan Spieth Spieth is a three-time major winner in golf and a former world number one.

3 . Justin Thomas Thomas is also a former world number one in golf and paired with Spieth at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

4 . Larry Nance Jr. Nance Jr. represents New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA (National Basketball Association).