Leeds United are eyeing a move for AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo amid reports that Leicester City could sign Jack Harrison on deadline day.

The Independent report the Whites are in talks with the Serie A club but there is a disagreement over the transfer, with Leeds wanting a loan move while Jose Mourinho’s side want to do a permanent deal.

The report from the Independent follows reports in Italy late on Monday evening that Leeds were exploring a move for Zaniolo. The Whites have enjoyed a strong transfer window, with Max Wober addressing their issues at left-back while the club record arrival of Georginio Rutter has given Jesse Marsch more options at striker.

On Monday evening, Weston McKennie’s arrival from Juventus was confirmed to bolster United’s midfield for the second half of the Premier League campaign. Reports on Monday revealed that centre-back Diego Llorente could leave the club for Roma.

ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 12: Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma is challenged by Lennart Czyborra of Genoa CFC during the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match between AS Roma and Genoa CFC at Stadio Olimpico on January 12, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Zaniolo has been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan this month, with Roma seemingly keen to sell the player with him missing the club’s last three Serie A games and Mourinho revealed recently the player had expressed a desire to leave the club.

He said: “Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. Unfortunately, it looks like I was right. I say unfortunately, because the player has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. If a player tells everyone he no longer wants to wear the Roma jersey, I have to say unfortunately.

