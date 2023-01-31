News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United 'target deadline day swoop' for out-of-favour Roma star and former Tottenham Hotspur target amid Jack Harrison's Leicester City links

Leeds United are eyeing a move for AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo amid reports that Leicester City could sign Jack Harrison on deadline day.

By Ben McKenna
3 minutes ago

The Independent report the Whites are in talks with the Serie A club but there is a disagreement over the transfer, with Leeds wanting a loan move while Jose Mourinho’s side want to do a permanent deal.

The report from the Independent follows reports in Italy late on Monday evening that Leeds were exploring a move for Zaniolo. The Whites have enjoyed a strong transfer window, with Max Wober addressing their issues at left-back while the club record arrival of Georginio Rutter has given Jesse Marsch more options at striker.

On Monday evening, Weston McKennie’s arrival from Juventus was confirmed to bolster United’s midfield for the second half of the Premier League campaign. Reports on Monday revealed that centre-back Diego Llorente could leave the club for Roma.

ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 12: Nicolo Zaniolo of AS Roma is challenged by Lennart Czyborra of Genoa CFC during the Coppa Italia Round of 16 match between AS Roma and Genoa CFC at Stadio Olimpico on January 12, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Zaniolo has been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan this month, with Roma seemingly keen to sell the player with him missing the club’s last three Serie A games and Mourinho revealed recently the player had expressed a desire to leave the club.

He said: “Zaniolo has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. Unfortunately, it looks like I was right. I say unfortunately, because the player has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. If a player tells everyone he no longer wants to wear the Roma jersey, I have to say unfortunately.

“When a player tells you, the club and his teammates: ‘I don’t want to wear the Roma jersey, I don’t want to play, I don’t want to go back to training…’ I have to say unfortunately. The ideal situation is for the player to be happy. I said that I expected him to stay, but as things stand today, I have to add unfortunately to that sentence.”

The deal is likely to hinge on whether Jack Harrison is sold to Leicester City, with early reports on deadline day claiming the winger could make the switch to the Whites Premier League rivals. The Foxes are set to complete a £15m deal of Stoke City’s Australian international Harry Souttar with reports that could leave them moving away from a deal for Harrison.

