THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In another big week for Yorkshire derbies, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall cast their eyes over how the games between Barnsley and Rotherham United and Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday ended up going the way they did.

They then take a look at Leeds United’s form going into the latest international break, plus that of Hull City who are struggling at the other end of the Championship table with pressure growing on manager Tim Walter and owner Acun Ilicali.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also time to consider Huddersfield Town’s progress in League, while host Mark Singleton asks them for their respective Team of the Week and Playter of the Week.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.