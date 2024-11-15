Leeds United, the Steel City derby plus Barnsley and Rotherham United's contrasting fortunes - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In another big week for Yorkshire derbies, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall cast their eyes over how the games between Barnsley and Rotherham United and Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday ended up going the way they did.
They then take a look at Leeds United’s form going into the latest international break, plus that of Hull City who are struggling at the other end of the Championship table with pressure growing on manager Tim Walter and owner Acun Ilicali.
There is also time to consider Huddersfield Town’s progress in League, while host Mark Singleton asks them for their respective Team of the Week and Playter of the Week.
