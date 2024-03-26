Leeds United tipped to lose 16-goal sensation as £34m summer transfer mooted
Amid a raft of exits, Summerville stayed put after Leeds fell out of the Premier League and has lit up the Championship this season. He has emerged as a key figure under Daniel Farke, registering 16 goals and nine assists in all competitions.
However, he has been tipped to depart Elland Road in the summer to link up with a “top club”. Suleyman Ozturk, editor of Dutch outlet Voetbal, believes the Whites star will move on at the end of the season.
As reported by TEAMtalk, Ozturk said: “He is one of the best forwards in the Championship. From next season, we will see him at a top club. He is going to make a transfer, there is no other way.
“I would like to see him at a higher level. He has developed fantastically over the past six months. He is fast and good on the outside, but also as a number 10. I think he should cost around €40m.”
Losing Summerville would be a bitter blow for Leeds, although they would almost certainly make a profit on the wideman having snapped him up on as a teenager in 2020.
The club’s chances of retaining the Dutchman may depend on their fate in the Championship this season, as persuading the 22-year-old to stay will be a considerably easier task if the Whites can offer Premier League football.
They are currently on course for a return to the top flight, sitting top of the Championship albeit with a slender goal-difference advantage.
Summerville was said to be on Burnley’s radar in the last summer window and the Clarets were reported to have lodged a £20m bid to secure his services. He has since been linked with Everton, while Chelsea have also been reported as an interested party.