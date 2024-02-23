The 21-year-old, a senior Republic of Ireland international, currently plies his trade in Italy with Udinese. He joined the club in 2022, making the move after cutting his teeth in the professional game with Derby.

He has impressed in Serie A, featuring as an attacking full-back and wide midfielder under Udinese boss Gabriele Cioffi.

According to HITC, he has been watched by a number of English clubs including Championship outfits Leeds, Southampton and Watford. However, he is also said to have been monitored by Premier League clubs.

Festy Ebosele joined Udinese from Derby County in 2022. Image: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham have reportedly watched the defender in action, while Everton and West Ham United are also said to have had a look. Tottenham are said to be scouring Europe for potential additions to their pool of wing-backs.

There has been plenty of change on the right-hand side of the Leeds defence this season. Luke Ayling and Djed Spence both left Elland Road in January, months after Rasmus Kristensen joined Roma on loan.