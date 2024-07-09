LEEDS UNITED defender Diego Llorente’s move back to La Liga has been confirmed with the former Spanish international having sealed his switch to Real Betis.

The deal is said to be worth around €3 million, with Llorente signing a four-year deal with Betis until 2028 and joining up with ex-United team-mate Marc Roca,

The defender has spent the last 18 months away from the club on loan with AS Roma in the Italian Serie A, having made 59 appearances in all competitions for Leeds after joining in 2020 in an £18m deal.

He was part of the mass summer’s mass exodus at Elland Road in 2023 following their relegation to the Championship

Diego Llorente has left Leeds United to join Real Betis. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The 30-year-old endured a mixed spell in Italy as Roma reached the Europa League semi-final, although he was left on the bench for both legs.