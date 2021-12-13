Rotherham United continued their impressive momentum, now 20 games unbeaten, and Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are in a good groove too.

Bradford City fought well in adversity to claim a point, and Leeds United were close to being able to say the same too.

Managerless Doncaster Rovers claimed a crucial win too in their fight against League One relegation.

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring against Burton (Picture: PA)

But who were the individuals who stood out? Eight different clubs are represented in our 3-5-1-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town)

The goalkeeper has been such a good signing for the Terriers and he showed why with a succession of saves to hold Coventry City at bay until their agonising 93rd-minute equaliser. Doncaster Rovers’ Louis Jones pushed him hard for this spot.

Huddersfield Town goal keeper Lee Nicholls (Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Right centre-back

Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday)

When your team barely has any fit defenders it is important those there are really step up, and Hunt did that at Gresty Road.

Centre-back

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge (Picture: PA)

Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

The under-rated Leeds defender has been badly missed and the stand-in captain showed his value at Stamford Bridge, filling in down the centre of defence as injuries continue to hit his side.

Left centre-back

Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers)

Wednesday goalscorer Barry Bannan. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Scored the only goal in a precious win for relegation-threatened Rovers but the centre-back did his day job too, defending well as they kept a clean sheet.

Right wing-back

Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City)

Out of position at wing-back but still doing a job for his team, revitalised since they switched to three at the back.

Right centre midfield

Levi Sutton (Bradford City)

Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town ( Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Niall Canvan’s first-half red card meant his team-mates all had to put in some overtime on Saturday and responded magnificently, none more so than midfielder Sutton.

Centre midfield

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

The Owls are cheating, really, by having a player of Bannan’s quality playing League One football. His goal just topped off a brilliant performance at Crewe Alexandra as he beat Dan Barlaser to the job of deep-lying playmaker this week.

Left centre midfield

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United)

Really stepped up his game in the absence of Kalvin Phillips. There is a reason why Marcelo Bielsa has stood by the midfielder after two years wiped out by injury.

Left wing-back

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town)

Harrogate’s defence might have been all over the place since Rory McArdle got injured but their forwards are a different matter, as Diamond showed with his third goal in four appearances so although he was not playing left wing-back on Saturday, it was worth using a bit of licence to get him in.

No 10 role

Tyler Roberts (Leeds United)

Not a player who is ever likely to win popularity contests on the Elland Road terraces but he showed why his coach rates him with a tactical job behind the front two. He was also able to play the pass for Joe Gelhardt’s first Premier League goal.

Centre forward

Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United)

The Rotherham striker has upped his game since the arrival of Will Grigg, consigning the deadline-day signing to the bench whilst he scored twice against Burton Albion.

Manager

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

The Argentinian’s adoption of a 4-3-1-2 formation which used Roberts in the hole to nullify Jorginho might have seen Leeds take points off European champions Chelsea but for a couple of penalty decisions. Doncaster caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey deserves an honourable mention too.