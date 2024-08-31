Leeds United v Hull City Tim Walter is coaching a new club trying to oversee a changed style of play and an overhaul of his squad at the same time as getting the results he needs to stay in a job. Daniel Farke has been there and done that.

His fellow German, Farke confidently predicts, is in the hardest phase of his tenure as coach of Hull City as he tries to win “heads and souls”, never mind three points at Elland Road.

Farke's Leeds United and Hull both left their shopping until the last minute, completing deals on transfer deadline day before meeting on the field on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But whilst the Whites have had three key players ripped out of their side in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter – Glen Kamara was pretty important too – it has been nothing compared to the revamp on the Humber.

If you count returning loanees, more than 20 first-teamers have left. By the time the season had kicked off, only five had arrived, three of them too late to be realistic starters. And “Walterball” as it is known, is not easy to simply pick up without training-ground schooling.

With their charasmatic owner and a coach determined to play a style of football too daring for almost all his counterparts, Hull like to think of themselves as unique, so direct comparisons with Leeds of 2023 are impossible.

Unlike his compatriot, Walter had no grounding in English football when he took the reins, though he was at least not parachuted in the day after pre-season started, as Farke was at Thorp Arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are similarities too, which is why Leeds' manager is able to give an insight into what Walter is dealing with right now.

FRESH START: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was in a similar position last August

Whereas Farke was negotiating the fall-out of a relegation from the Premier League, complicated by all manner of release clauses, Hull's was the consequences of reaching for the stars – or at least the Championship play-offs – and falling flat on their face. The firesale was as brutal as Leeds' mass exodus of loanees.

Little wonder, then, that Hull have made a slow start to the season, just as Leeds did 12 months ago.

The Tigers have drawn three out of three, and beaten in the League Cup. The much-promised excitement of Walterball was sadly lacking in the most recent match, a 0-0 draw with Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the edge-of-the-seat moments thus far have come when Hull try to play out from the back but then Rome was not built in a day and even then, the construction crew probably turned up on time.

REBUILD: Hull City coach Tim Walter has lost over 20 players from last season's squad

The dangers of their last-minute approach was becoming increasingly clear as they were expected to miss out on Tom Cannon last night and were outbid for Jay Stansfield only for Fulham to seemingly stand firm anyway. There were reports a move for former Leeds captain Liam Cooper had hit the rocks, albeit a deal for the free agent could be resurrected after the deadline.

As the clock ticked towards Friday's 11pm deadline, Hull were still working on deals for a striker and a couple of wingers having loaned Carl Rushworth from Brighton and Hove Albion around lunchtime and bought Kasey Palmer early in the evening. Abu Kamara from Norwich City – linked to Leeds earlier in the window – was thought to be close.

"It’s always difficult," says Farke. "When you take over a new club I would say the first two or three months are the most demanding time in your career as a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have ideas about how you want to play but you have to bring it into the heads and the souls of all the players and the staff members. It's important your sports scientists and medical department need to know what we demand from a physical side and how we want to play and prepare different players.

BIG LOSS: Jaden Philogene was part of the Hull City firesale

"They need to know what you think in terms of recovery, what is necessary, how the training schedule looks during the week.

"This is relatively trivial but to get the idea of football into the heads and hearts of the players is important, and for them to believe it.

"So the first weeks are always very, very demanding."

For all the difficulties Farke has had this summer, release clauses leaving him powerless to stop Summerville and Rutter being snatched away by the Premier League, he is working from a far more solid platform than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least those sales brought huge amounts of money into the coffers, allowing them to sign Largie Ramazani from Almeira and Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf, as well as to loan fellow winger Manor Solomon. At the time of going to press, Leeds were still working on different options at the full-back Farke went public to ask for.

After a poor first week, an away clean sheet and an impressive victory at Sheffield Wednesday suggest things starting to come together.

"Once you have worked with a group it's always a bit easier because the major part of your group already knows your ideas," explains Farke.

"It's always tricky when you have lots of fluctuation. The fewer incomings you have, the easier it is because then they can adapt to the group instead of having to restart the process again and speaking about the same things you did before.