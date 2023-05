The intruder managed to get to Howe’s technical area at Elland Road before confronting and pushing the Magpies boss. The spectator was quickly escorted away by security and the incident was caught on camera.

On the pitch, Leeds held Newcastle to a 2-2 draw, with defenders Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen on target for the Whites. Junior Firpo was sent off in the latter stages but the visitors were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.