Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Farke on being ready for the unexpected and why he won't be spooked by rivals in transfer window

AS a manager – and a pretty good one at that – Daniel Farke likes to have all his ducks in a row.

The experienced figure in him also knows full well that the art of being a successful manager is ultimately about problem-solving. His counterpart at Sheffield Wednesday in Danny Rohl has probably learnt something in that regard this week.

The only certainty in football is that an unexpected challenge or two is usually just around the corner. You can prepare a team tactically, technically and psychologically to the nth degree, but there will always be variables. Like untimely injuries.

Leeds United picked up a surprise and unwelcome one on Thursday when defender Pascal Struijk jarred his hamstring in training. The odds are on the issue not being a significant one, but Leeds – and Farke – will be anxiously awaiting the results of a second scan next week nevertheless.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, whose side welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday lunch-time. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Should the problem have affected Struijk's tendon, then his absence could be months as opposed to weeks and lead to a re-evaluation going into the second half of the transfer window.

Farke said: “I have spoken that we will stay awake until the end of the transfer window. If there is business that could improve it, that can definitely have an effect and the second topic is if there is a big injury to one of other key players and if there is an emergency case, you are forced to react a little bit.

“For that, we definitely need to assess Pascal's situation carefully to be honest.

“If it is actually just three weeks, there's no need that we are forced to do something.

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“If you bring a new player in, he perhaps needs a couple of weeks to settle in and that could be the timescale that Pascal is (out). If it’s a long term injury, it could be for months and tricky. It doesn't look likely at the moment, but last year was a similar situation and similar timing. Pascal had an injury and the diagnosis was two or three weeks out and it ended up (that) he didn't play one game any more and it was a big blow. I am a bit concerned and more awake on the market.”

Concern is different to panic and that's something that Farke can never be accused of. A calm figure who in many respects is made for an 'emotional' club like Leeds – as he often states – the German, whose track record at Championship is admirable, is unlikely to be perturbed by the sight of any promotion rivals splashing the cash around or going big in January either.

Top-two rivals Sunderland have already pulled off an audacious coup to raid Serie A to bring in Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee, while Sheffield United are pushing for a number of leading second-tier players, most notably Tom Cannon, also wanted by the Wearsiders.

Farke, as is his wont, will not be spooked. Key injuries may cause a rethink, but it's something he would rather not have to contend with. He will if he has to.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I will never rule out business,” he said.

“If you find a player who will improve your squad, why not? He has to be a great character and affordable. If not, we go with what we've got.

“We have to be a bit more aware and transparent to name it like it is with Pascal’s injury. If we would be in panic mode, the prices of our targets go up, but we are not in panic mode.

“We don't sign a player just to make sure he doesn't join a different club.

“What other clubs do is their business, I would never comment on this. At the moment, there is just one team that is top of the league.

“To improve the best team in the league is difficult. If you're not in the best position, then there's a bit more urgency to improve the team and squad.

“We're not scared of any improvements. If you over-do business it can be tricky with the spirit, the vibes, the togetherness.”

Another thing that Farke won't comment on is another club's internal business. While a very publicly-exposed rift between his compatriot Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri has dominated discourse ahead of Sunday's keynote derby – with the Owls chairman having stated that the head coach has not spoken to him about window targets – Farke was happy to pass on that topic.

At the same time, he is certainly glad to have the support network he has in regards to recruitment at a key juncture in the season.

Farke, who is in regular contact with chairman Paraag Marathe and will meet director Peter Lowry at Thorp Arch today, continued: “I won’t comment on Wednesday's situation.

“I’m not speaking about other clubs. (Just) The people important for me, myself, Adam Underwood, Alex (Davies) that we are in daily conversations in transfer windows.

“We had a long meeting (on Thursday) and another (on Friday). Angus Kinnear (CEO) will be around, we’ll also have a good conversation later.

