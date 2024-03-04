Farke explained: “In terms of team news, we'll be without Jaidon Anthony due to some private reasons. Overall, more or less all the other players should be available apart from Jamie Shackleton.

"We know what the problem was, he's on the concussion protocol. His symptoms were like a concussion. This means he'll definitely miss out this game and also the game at the weekend at Sheffield [Wednesday].”

Daniel Farke has provided updates regarding Leeds United's current injuries. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

There are also doubts regarding Junior Firpo, who has not missed a Championship game since Boxing Day.

Farke said: “A little question mark behind Junior Firpo, he had calf problems after the last game. We'll assess him. We won't risk a bigger injury if it's not possible so for that, a late call with him. Apart from this, a few knocks anyhow but all others should be available.”

There is better news regarding Sam Byram, who has not made a league appearances since the Whites saw off Rotherham United nearly a month ago. After being named as a substitute for the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, Byram could make a return for the meeting with the Potters.

Farke said: “He knows his body well, perhaps after two of three days it would have been too early to start him, like always when we have a quick turnaround, we make late decisions with the starting line-up. He's definitely in shape for more minutes than he was a week ago.”

As for the rest of the squad, Farke insisted there are bruises and knocks but no serious concerns.