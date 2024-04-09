Leeds United v Sunderland stream, TV channel and team news ahead of Championship fixture
Daniel Farke’s side suffered their first league defeat of the calendar year at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Coventry City. Defeats for the Whites and Ipswich Town allowed Leicester City to return to the Championship’s summit.
However, there is no time for wound-licking with Leeds now sat outside the top two. A win over the Black Cats would put Leeds back into an automatic promotion slot, although another defeat could put a significant dent in their promotion hopes.
Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Sunderland.
When is Leeds United v Sunderland?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Tuesday, April 9).
Is Leeds United v Sunderland on TV?
Yes – the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Leeds United v Sunderland?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.
Is there any team news?
Ethan Ampadu, a mainstay of the Leeds side, is a doubt due to illness. Connor Roberts and Wilfried Gnonto could once again feature on the bench, having made the squad for the recent trip to Coventry.
