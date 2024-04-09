Daniel Farke’s side suffered their first league defeat of the calendar year at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Coventry City. Defeats for the Whites and Ipswich Town allowed Leicester City to return to the Championship’s summit.

However, there is no time for wound-licking with Leeds now sat outside the top two. A win over the Black Cats would put Leeds back into an automatic promotion slot, although another defeat could put a significant dent in their promotion hopes.

Here are all the key details ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Sunderland.

Leeds United and Sunderland are set to lock horns. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

When is Leeds United v Sunderland?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Tuesday, April 9).

Is Leeds United v Sunderland on TV?

Yes – the match has been selected for live TV coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Leeds United v Sunderland?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Is there any team news?