THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall cast an eye over the first round of the FA Cup and salute Harrogate Town for their victory over League One Wrexham, while also looking at the decision to abandon the option of replays, as Guiseley AFC found to their cost against Stevenage.

Leeds United proved dominant against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle – later being edged out at Millwall – while it was also a mixed few days for Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsboroguh, walloped 6-2 by Watford in front of their own fans on Saturday before bouncing back with a superb 2-0 triumph over Norwich City three days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town were another Yorkshire team to make the FA Cup headlines, but for all the wrong reasons when they crashed out at Tamworth on Friday night – although their owner Kevin Nagle, rarely slow to criticise his team’s performances in the past, came out in their defence and asked for fans to ease up in their criticisms of the team.

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.