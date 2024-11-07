Leeds United well-set plus FA Cup review with Harrogate Town and Huddersfield Town - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:03 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 16:23 BST
THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall cast an eye over the first round of the FA Cup and salute Harrogate Town for their victory over League One Wrexham, while also looking at the decision to abandon the option of replays, as Guiseley AFC found to their cost against Stevenage.

Leeds United proved dominant against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle – later being edged out at Millwall – while it was also a mixed few days for Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsboroguh, walloped 6-2 by Watford in front of their own fans on Saturday before bouncing back with a superb 2-0 triumph over Norwich City three days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town were another Yorkshire team to make the FA Cup headlines, but for all the wrong reasons when they crashed out at Tamworth on Friday night – although their owner Kevin Nagle, rarely slow to criticise his team’s performances in the past, came out in their defence and asked for fans to ease up in their criticisms of the team.

.placeholder image
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:EFLYorkshireRotherham UnitedSheffield Wednesday
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice