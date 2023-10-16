Leeds United 'willing' to offer new one-year contract to experienced figure as deal nears expiry
Since being plucked from Bristol City in 2016, Ayling has established himself as a crucial figure at Elland Road.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke is the latest in a long line of managers to have showed no hesitation in relying on him.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are willing to hand the 32-year-old a fresh deal.
His current contract expires at the end of the season, although the report claims Leeds have already indicated to the defender that an offer will be made.
However, decisions have reportedly not been made regarding Ayling’s teammates Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.
Both are also part of the furniture in West Yorkshire, although are no longer the imperative figures they once were at the club.
Dallas has been out injured for over a year, while Cooper faces stiff competition at centre-back.
Like Ayling, both are out of contract at the end of current campaign.