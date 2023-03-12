News you can trust since 1754
10 free agents still available to Leeds United including four strikers and two wingers - gallery

A look at what transfer options remain out there for Leeds United

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and drew 2-2 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend. The Whites are currently 19th in the table and are a point from safety.

Javi Gracia’s side are battling for survival against Southampton, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Bournemouth, with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Wolves also not safe yet.

Leeds still have a chance to bolster their squad with plenty of players available on free transfers at the moment. Here is a look at 10 individuals who remain without clubs and are options for the Yorkshire club...

1. Isco

The attacking midfielder is a free agent after leaving Sevilla.

2. Max Kruse

The striker is a proven goal scorer in the Bundesliga and is weighing up his next move in the game.

3. Sime Vrsaljko

The 31-year-old defender, who is a Croatia international, has played for Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos in the past.

4. Jose Izquierdo

The winger last played for Club Brugge and has Premier League experience from his days at Brighton.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3