10 free agents still available to Leeds United including four strikers and two wingers - gallery
A look at what transfer options remain out there for Leeds United
Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and drew 2-2 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend. The Whites are currently 19th in the table and are a point from safety.
Javi Gracia’s side are battling for survival against Southampton, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Bournemouth, with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Wolves also not safe yet.
Leeds still have a chance to bolster their squad with plenty of players available on free transfers at the moment. Here is a look at 10 individuals who remain without clubs and are options for the Yorkshire club...