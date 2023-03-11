Leeds United's mixture of good and bad against Brighton and Hove Albion reflected in player ratings

Leeds United claimed a draw from a curious game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Whites were poor at times but they showed good character. A point against the Seagulls was a good result, but it dropped them down the Premier League table.

Illan Meslier – alert and made some good saves to help Leeds earn a point 7

Luke Ayling – struggled against the in-form Karou Mitoma and failed to take a good chance at the other end 5

Robin Koch – Brighton's forwards caused him problems 6

Max Wober – very erratic afternoon for the centre-back 5

Junior Firpo – got stuck in well 6

Marc Roca – sloppy in possession, which should be his strength, it was no surprise when he was substituted 5

GOAL: Patrick Bamford finds the net for Leeds United

Tyler Adams – did his best in midfield 6

Crysencio Summerville – unable to have the impact he probably needed given he is in competition for a place with Willy Gnonto 6

Jack Harrison – a hard afternoon to assess. He struggled at times and scored an own goal but Bamford's goal owed a lot to his pressing and he curled in a brilliant second 6

Brenden Aaronson – found good positions at times but just looks too lightweight 6

Patrick Bamford – brilliant finish to kick-start his team 7

Substitutes:

#Willy Gnonto (for Summerville, 66) – looked like the Gnonto we saw under Jesse Marsch 6

Weston McKennie (for Roca, 66) – helped things in midfield 5

Rodrigo (for Bamford, 66) – scraping off the rust, this should help him in the long run 5

Georginio Rutter (for Rutter, 84) – some energetic runs but not that goal 5

Luis Sinisterra (for Harrison, 90) – N/A