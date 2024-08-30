2024 summer transfer window: Yorkshire's cool kids fare best in a window overshadowed by FFP

Nationwide the sumer of 2024 was a transfer window brought to you in conjunction with the letters F, F and P – and don't Leeds United and Hull City know it.

Both paid the price of pushing for promotion to the Championship last season and missing out. As if being stripped of some their best players because of financial fair play was not bad enough, both ended up having busy deadline days.

Nobody ever gets everything they want in a transfer window – as Sheffield United's Chris Wilder said hours before the 11pm deadline, it is a manager's job to always want more.

Whether Wilder ends up telling his board "I told you so" over a lack of depth remains to be seen, but on a budget restricted by the uncertainty around a potential takeover, those signings he has made look good ones for the Championship.

Despite not signing a direct replacement for Georginio Rutter, Leeds can probably be satisfied with what they did, like Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers.

Shaken by losing Archie Gray for financial fair play reasons, then Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to release clauses when they thought they were out of the woods, Leeds have nevertheless addressed some of the issues of last season, signing two new full-backs and adding goals to the midfield in the shape of Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka. Bringing back loanee Joe Rodon early in the window was important too.

Hull must be regretting leaving everything to the last minute, although they were able to sign four players on the final day.

The winners on deadline day are always the clubs who sit back and watch.

MIDFIELD MAESTRO: Ao Tanaka joined Leeds United from Fortuna Dusseldorf

Harrogate Town signed Jasper Moon – once of this parish with Barnsley – but their overall work of just four new faces smacked of a club confident in their own skin, building gradually and unwilling to push the boat out for panic signings.

Middlesbrough were similar, made to be patient to sign Tommy Conway to bolster an attack which had already had Micah Hamilton, Delano Burgzorg and Aidan Morris added to it, but generally just tweaking the formula Michael Carrick has been working on as manager.

It was a stark contrast to Hull and Rotherham United, who ripped things up and started again.

In Rotherham's case, they needed to after stinking out the Championship last season. But it was not just the fact they got 14 new signings in – like Sheffield Wednesday's 11 they got most in for the start of pre-season. Both wanted more still on the final day but when they saw nothing that could improve them at a sensible price, they walked away.

OVER THE MOON: Signing Jasper Moon was a rare foray from Harrogate Town

The Millers are yet to see chairman Tony Stewart's investment start to pay out, remarkably without a League One win this season, but they will take time to gel. There was no late panic-buying.

Likewise, Wednesday suffered sobering defeats in their last two Championship games, but they were against Sunderland and Leeds. Context is everything, calmness essential. Danny Rohl is above all a coach and getting 10 in before the team went to Austria and Germany was invaluable.

Doncaster took a similar approach, with manager Grant McCann declaring weeks before the deadline that his work was done. He broke his word by loaning Brandon Fleming in response to an injury to James Maxwell, but they were another team playing it cool.

No team is likely to rely more on coaching this season than Hull, where Rohl's compatriot has promised a thrilling and unique style of football which laughs in the face of risk.

NETTED: Hull City goalkeeper Carl Rushworth

All well and good, but to do it, he needed the club's recruitment team to deliver players early. They got on with the clearout after gambling heavily on winning promotion last season quickly enough, but new bodies were frustratingly slow to come.

Ironically, one of the first, Cody Drameh, picked up an injury in pre-season. Life can be cruel like that.

Even with this regime's record of deadline-day dealing, to go into deadline day hoping for five or six signings seemed as naive as some of Walter's football. Carl Rushworth and Kasey Palmer should be good additions and two right wingers joined in the transfer equivalent of the 90th minute and stoppage time. Palmer stands out for his Championship experience in a window where very few of the recruits have enough.

Three draws have been a fairly flat start but when the quality of opposition improves from Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Millwall – and it does straight away with a trip to Elland Road – things could get decidedly bumpy.

Barnsley and Huddersfield Town both needed strikers after the Reds lost their front two in the summer and the Terriers were relegated to League One because of their lack of cutting edge.

The Reds landed Davis Keillor and Stephen Humphrys, Huddersfield might find themselves scouring the free agent market.