'51 points is amazing effort': Leeds United boss Daniel Farke gushing with praise after win over Derby County
The visitors dominated the contest from start to finish but looked like they would be frustrated thanks to an inspired home goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who denied Leeds four times.
United continued to come forward and sealed the win through a moment of team magic as they strung passes between the County defence before Joel Piroe’s touch opened the door for Brenden Aaronson to stroke home from close range.
Following Sheffield United’s draw with West Brom earlier in the day, Leeds did not pass up the opportunity to move two points clear.
Farke said: “Fully deserved win in a tough away place.
“We missed too many clear-cut chances to win such a difficult away game. Normally you can’t miss so many chances to win points in such a difficult place but for me we scored the goal of the season.
“I love this goal, on such a difficult pitch, perfect team move.
“Perfect team performance, perfect away performance. These nights are the best. Tight win, late goal, clean sheet and is perfect for the mood and spirit.”
Farke knows there is a long way to go in the season.
“To be honest it isn’t that important where you are after 24 games,” he said.
“You need to be right there where you want to be after 46 games.
“It was 90 points last season but of course heartbreak finish at Wembley then we had to rebuild again. We lost many of our key players.
“We had to rebuild in the summer perhaps more than we wanted. To show consistency, it is amazing. Fifty one points is an amazing effort, we are pretty happy but in the new year we have to keep going.”
