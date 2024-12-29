'51 points is amazing effort': Leeds United boss Daniel Farke gushing with praise after win over Derby County

Leeds boss Daniel Farke hailed a “perfect” performance after a 1-0 win at Derby ensured they finished 2024 top of the Championship.

The visitors dominated the contest from start to finish but looked like they would be frustrated thanks to an inspired home goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who denied Leeds four times.

United continued to come forward and sealed the win through a moment of team magic as they strung passes between the County defence before Joel Piroe’s touch opened the door for Brenden Aaronson to stroke home from close range.

Following Sheffield United’s draw with West Brom earlier in the day, Leeds did not pass up the opportunity to move two points clear.

Pleased: Daniel Farke, Leeds manager during their Sky Bet Championship win at Derby County (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Farke said: “Fully deserved win in a tough away place.

“We missed too many clear-cut chances to win such a difficult away game. Normally you can’t miss so many chances to win points in such a difficult place but for me we scored the goal of the season.

“I love this goal, on such a difficult pitch, perfect team move.

“Perfect team performance, perfect away performance. These nights are the best. Tight win, late goal, clean sheet and is perfect for the mood and spirit.”

Joe Rodon of Leeds celebrates with Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk the full time whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Leeds (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Farke knows there is a long way to go in the season.

“To be honest it isn’t that important where you are after 24 games,” he said.

“You need to be right there where you want to be after 46 games.

“It was 90 points last season but of course heartbreak finish at Wembley then we had to rebuild again. We lost many of our key players.