All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

A couple of Leeds United shockers in an otherwise solid performance - player ratings

Leeds United claimed a 2-2 draw from a tense game with Newcastle United.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 13th May 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 16:27 BST

It was too nervy an occasion for either team to be at their best, but their were plenty of solid performances by Leeds, alongside a couple of shockers.

Joel Robles – made some good saves and even guessed right at the first penalty 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luke Ayling – showed poaching instincts to put Leeds in front 7

Most Popular
EQUALISER: Rasmus Kristensen scored Leeds United's second goal on a day when he performed well again at centre-backEQUALISER: Rasmus Kristensen scored Leeds United's second goal on a day when he performed well again at centre-back
EQUALISER: Rasmus Kristensen scored Leeds United's second goal on a day when he performed well again at centre-back

Rasmus Kristensen – has adapted pretty well to centre-back and scored the crucial equaliser 7

Max Wober – conceded a clumsy penalty 5

Junior Firpo – an accident which did not wait until full-time to happen 3

Sam Greenwood – surprisingly withdrawn after a decent first half 6

Robin Koch – a solid performance in central midfield 7

Weston McKennie – struggled again 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rodrigo – a hard-working performance on the right but why was he not the penalty-taker? 7

Patrick Bamford – bereft of confidence, he worked hard but missed a penalty 4

Jack Harrison – a good performance and he played an important part in Ayling's goal but faded a little as the game went on and was substituted 6

Substitutes:

Adam Forshaw (for Greenwood, 46) – pity Leeds did not get more than a half out of him 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto (for Harrison, 64) – fans were delighted when he came on but did not have that big an impact 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Rodrigo, 87) – N/A

Pascal Struijk (for Struijk, 90) – N/A

Not used: Meslier, Roca, Gray, Summerville, Rutter.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedPatrick BamfordSam GreenwoodJack HarrisonLuke AylingRobin Koch