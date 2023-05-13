A couple of Leeds United shockers in an otherwise solid performance - player ratings

It was too nervy an occasion for either team to be at their best, but their were plenty of solid performances by Leeds, alongside a couple of shockers.

Joel Robles – made some good saves and even guessed right at the first penalty 7

Luke Ayling – showed poaching instincts to put Leeds in front 7

EQUALISER: Rasmus Kristensen scored Leeds United's second goal on a day when he performed well again at centre-back

Rasmus Kristensen – has adapted pretty well to centre-back and scored the crucial equaliser 7

Max Wober – conceded a clumsy penalty 5

Junior Firpo – an accident which did not wait until full-time to happen 3

Sam Greenwood – surprisingly withdrawn after a decent first half 6

Robin Koch – a solid performance in central midfield 7

Weston McKennie – struggled again 6

Rodrigo – a hard-working performance on the right but why was he not the penalty-taker? 7

Patrick Bamford – bereft of confidence, he worked hard but missed a penalty 4

Jack Harrison – a good performance and he played an important part in Ayling's goal but faded a little as the game went on and was substituted 6

Substitutes:

Adam Forshaw (for Greenwood, 46) – pity Leeds did not get more than a half out of him 6

Willy Gnonto (for Harrison, 64) – fans were delighted when he came on but did not have that big an impact 5

Brenden Aaronson (for Rodrigo, 87) – N/A

Pascal Struijk (for Struijk, 90) – N/A