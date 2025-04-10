LAST April, Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford netted in a precious victory at former club Middlesbrough - but it ultimately proved a bitter-sweet moment.

His goal in a thrilling 4-3 win at the Riverside just under 12 months ago was his last strike in league colours. It was also his final appearance in the 2023-24 campaign due to injury.

That season ended in Wembley tears.

In his latest visit to Teesside on a milestone night in his United career on Tuesday, Bamford also had mixed emotions.

Patrick Bamford impressed off the bench for Leeds United against Middlesbrough.

He should have silenced some boos from a section of home supporters with a killer second goal following his entrance as a substitute - to crown his 200th appearance for the club since his move from Boro - but it was erroneously ruled out for offside.

Still, the fact he is in a position to contribute, post Boro, unlike last season, is a major bonus following an injury-hit time of it over the past few years at Leeds, who moved back into pole position in the Championship after rivals Sheffield United lost at home to Millwall and Burnley were pegged back in a goalless stalemate at Derby County.

Daniel Farke certainly thinks so. Crunch time in football seasons often revolve around big moments and for all the conjecture regarding Bamford and Leeds, he could well prove a key card, maybe even a trump one, fitness permitting.

On Bamford, whose bench appearances at Boro and Luton represented his first taste of action following a hamstring issue since January 1 - when he featured against Blackburn Rovers - said: "I like it a lot. Because Patrick was out since the beginning of January and he comes back with a great will to deliver.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke reacts in disbelief in the game at Middlesbrough.

"You see this in each and every role and movement, more or less. He leads and shows his experience with smartness to sometimes win the ball and keep it or to win a free-kick.

"It is important to have him out there. We would have obviously preferred that he scored, with the disallowed goal. This is also a fact that for his confidence, it would have done ‘magic’ because he got a lot of stick quite often.

"But we all know what happens with a fit Patrick Bamford and to have him back on this way, to his best fitness - of course, he can’t be there with 100 per cent.