Accrington 1 Leeds United 3: Attacker shines as Whites book place in FA Cup fifth round

Leeds United eased their way into the FA Cup fifth round as goals from Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra ensured a 3-1 victory at Saturday’s lunchtime hosts Accrington Stanley.

Accrington put Leeds under early pressure but a series of Illan Meslier saves helped keep the hosts at bay and the Whites squandered the game's best early chance as record signing Georgino Rutter fired wide. Leeds, though, went ahead in the 23rd minute thanks to a terrific strike from Harrison who rifled the ball home from 25 yards out after Patrick Bamford's lay off.

The frame of the goal then denied the Whites a second goal as Sinisterra's shot on the turn from the edge of the box rattled back off the post. The lively Rutter, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen then had chances to add to Harrison's strike but Accrington continued to pepper the Whites goal only to be continually thwarted by Meslier who did spill one cross which Junior Firpo cleared. Patrick Bamford also two claims for penalties waved away as the Whites entered the half-time break 1-0 up.

Accrington had a couple of chances to equalise immediately after the restart but Leeds doubled their advantage in the 66th minute after a fine swivel and pass from Bamford played in Firpo to convert. The Whites added a third just two minutes later as the excellent Harrison raced away down the left flank before sending in a pinpoint cross for Sinisterra to slam home. The Whites were threatening to run riot but Accrington pulled a goal back in the 81st minute through Leslie Adakoya as Leeds failed to clear their lines despite an initial Illan Meslier save.