Adam Forshaw’s Leeds United season still not over insists Jesse Marsch

That is because the American sees midfielder Forshaw as one of the leaders of his team, and as such wants him to keep playing an active part in the squad, even as the fit-again Kalvin Phillips takes on his playing role.

Forshaw fractured his patella in a training-ground collision, the latest setback for a player who was dogged by injury problems for two years but has had a good appearance record this season.

“Adam is one of the guys who gives more to the group and does everything he can to think about the team first so for us it’s painful but we will still have him around and he will be a big part of the group in the next weeks and we will still need his presence in the team,” said Marsch.

PART TO PLAY: For injured Leeds mifielder Adam Forshaw. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Since becaming coach in February, Marsch has put great emphasis on a leadership “counsel” of captain Liam Cooper, Phillips, Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo.

“We brought Adam to Watford (for the previous game) thinking maybe there was a small chance we could consider him (for selection), but it was mostly to be around the team – to be in the hotel, to be in the pre-game meetings, to be there before the match, to make sure he had an impact on the preparation,” explained Marsch. “I believe in leaders.

“I try to give room for the players that are leaders to contribute to decision-making and take ownership of the environment.

“I commented what a good captain Liam Cooper is, but it’s not a one-man job.

FIT AGAIN: Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images.

“That’s the biggest impact Adam can have right now and and a very important impact.”

Marsch confirmed Phillips will make his first start since December at Crystal Palace on Monday, with his coach hoping he can help with the “gear changes” needed to make Leeds’s frantic football so far under him more productive.

“He has an effect, no question, because of his personality, his quality, and what it means to be part of Leeds United,” Marsch said of the England midfielder. “My challenge to Kalvin has been to push him to be the best.

“We’ve talked a lot about the intensity at which I think he can play against the ball and then the ease and clarity he can play with the ball, and getting that balance right and the ability to kind of shift gears.