AFC Wimbledon flooding: The eight Yorkshire football clubs who have donated to recovery operation

Eight Yorkshire Football League clubs have donated money to Wimbledon as the phoenix club look to recover their pitch from this week's flooding.

The Dons were forced to postpone both this week's matches, with their scheduled League Cup third-round tie against Newcastle United moved to St James' Park after flooding in and around the Plough Lane ground caused a sinkhole to open up on the sand-based pitch.

More than 100,000 litres of water had to be pumped out of the stadium as a result of the nearby River Wandle breaking its banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A JustGiving page set up by lifelong supporter Graham Stacey to contribute to the repair work needed passed its £10,000 within four hours.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAMAGE: An aerial view of the sinkhole in the Plough Lane pitch caused by flooding

By early evening on Thursday, the fund was more than £116,000 toward its new target of £150,000.

Formed in 2002 after the originally Wimbledon was controversially rebranded and relocated as Milton Keynes Dons, the League Two clubs have always been owned and run by a fans trust.

Supporters from across the football community have donated to the cause, and so have the majority of English league clubs, as well as some in Scotland and in non-league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 20 Premier League clubs have donated, with Newcastle pledging £15,000.