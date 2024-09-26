AFC Wimbledon flooding: The eight Yorkshire football clubs who have donated to recovery operation
The Dons were forced to postpone both this week's matches, with their scheduled League Cup third-round tie against Newcastle United moved to St James' Park after flooding in and around the Plough Lane ground caused a sinkhole to open up on the sand-based pitch.
More than 100,000 litres of water had to be pumped out of the stadium as a result of the nearby River Wandle breaking its banks.
A JustGiving page set up by lifelong supporter Graham Stacey to contribute to the repair work needed passed its £10,000 within four hours.
By early evening on Thursday, the fund was more than £116,000 toward its new target of £150,000.
Formed in 2002 after the originally Wimbledon was controversially rebranded and relocated as Milton Keynes Dons, the League Two clubs have always been owned and run by a fans trust.
Supporters from across the football community have donated to the cause, and so have the majority of English league clubs, as well as some in Scotland and in non-league.
All 20 Premier League clubs have donated, with Newcastle pledging £15,000.
The entirety of the Championship, which includes Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffields United and Wednesday have also donated, along with Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bradford City and many more.
