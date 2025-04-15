Agents fees: Leeds United and Huddersfield Town top their 'leagues' in EFL and how did other Yorkshire clubs fare?

FIGURES have revealed that Leeds United paid out a whopping £18.8m in agents and intermediaries' fees for player transactions in the year from February 2, 2024 to February 3, 2025 - comfortably the highest level across the EFL.

The annual figures, which cover the 2024 summer and 2025 winter windows, show that Championship clubs spent a combined £63.2m on agent fees, with Leeds' payment making up a significant chunk of the overall second-tier figure.

The biggest second-tier spenders after Leeds - whose figure was higher than nine established Premier League clubs in Spurs, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brighton and Brentford and the promoted trio of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich - were Burnley (£5.3m) followed by Sheffield United (£4.4m).

Hull City spent £3.2m on fees while Middlesbrough's level stood at £2.5m. Sheffield Wednesday's figure was one of the lowest figures at £797,697, with only the promoted trio of Derby, Portsmouth and Oxford forking out less.

Elland Road Stadium, home of Leeds United.

Huddersfield Town were the biggest spenders in League One after paying £1.16m - above Birmingham City (£589,728) and Wrexham (£784,535).

Barnsley paid 367,832 while Rotherham United's figure was 262,051. A combined total of £7.6m was paid out by third-tier clubs.

League Two clubs spent £2.7m, with Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers paying £178,548 and £153,040 respectively.

Harrogate Town paid £80,222.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC.

The highest divisional payers were Fleetwood, Port Vale, Gillingham and Carlisle.

In the National League, York City paid £109,596, the second highest figure in the division behind Forest Green. FC Halifax paid just £12,050.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, top-flight clubs paid out £409,13m. Chelsea (£60.4m) and Manchester City (£52.1m) were the biggest spenders.