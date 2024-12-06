All change for Yorkshire clubs as FA Cup kick-offs announced

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, United and Doncaster Rovers have all had their FA Cup third round ties moved from Saturday afternoon despite none being shown live on the major channels.

Leeds’ game at home to Harrogate Town will be shown on BBC iPlayer at 5.45pm on Saturday, January 11.

Harrogate’s previous two games in the competition were also screened, one on ITVX, the other on the BBC.

The Yorkshire derby between Hull City and Doncaster Rovers will be a noon kick-off on Sunday for overseas coverage.

Sheffield Wednesday’s game at Coventry City has been moved to 6pm on the Saturday for the same reason, whilst the Blades will kick off the extended third-round weekend with a Thursday match against Cardiff City, kicking off at 7pm so it can be shown on BBC Wales.

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers looks set to be on Saturday.

The BBC will show both Manchester clubs, City at home to League Two Salford City, United at Arsenal, on BBC One.

ITV have selected Aston Villa v West Ham, Liverpool v Accrington, Tamworth v Tottenham and Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge.

FA CUP TIE: Harrogate Town have been drawn away to Leeds United