The Gunners have scored 25 times from 167 shots, for a conversion rate of 15 per cent – which is the most prolific in the division. Man City sit behind them with 36 goals from 252 efforts for a success rate of 14.3 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Wolves – who sit second bottom of the table – have scored just five goals from 191 shots this campaign. That puts their conversion rate at a measly 2.6 per cent.

Leeds sit fifth bottom of the league’s chance conversion table with a rate of 7.6 per cent, with 13 goals from 172 efforts on goal. In a study done by the Yorkshire Evening Post, it found that Whites striker Patrick Bamford was the biggest underperformer this season in terms of xG (expected goals).

The chances presented to the Leeds striker this season have an xG of 3.6 but none of those opportunities have been put away, however, history suggests Bamford will begin to find his scoring boots again.

After the Whites’ 3-2 defeat to Fulham, manager Jesse Marsch admitted he was struggling to explain why his side were struggling in front of goal. He said: “It’s difficult to explain why we can’t capitalise and we give certain things away, but I’m not finger-pointing, I’m looking directly at myself.

“I’m taking responsibility. I’m trying to push them to understand how to get better and we have to demand that now for the next game. We have to do everything we can again to try to figure out how to get the win.”

How does Leeds’ conversion rate compare to their rivals? We looked at Transfermarkt data to find out.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United misses a chance under pressure from Bernd Leno (L) and Tim Ream of Fulham (C) during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds’ opponents on Saturday night, Liverpool, have had the second most shots at goal this season with 243 but their conversion rate is only the 11th best, which could go some way to explaining their struggles this term. West Ham have converted just five per cent of their shots but sit 10th in the table after a rocky start.

Man United have created plenty of chances under Erik ten Hag this term but their conversion rate is only 0.1 per cent better than that of Leeds. See the complete data below...

Premier League chance conversion table

