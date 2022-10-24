Anger of Leeds United fans turns to the board but coach Jesse Marsch is still just as much at risk

Jesse Marsch needed a win over Fulham and lost 3-2. Like Leeds United's season, it could have been worse but should have been better.

Events on the terraces were always going to be as instructive as the pitch and for a long time it was unclear which way they would swing.

When 48 minutes of agonisingly tense stalemate broke the Cottagers' way – courtesy of course of lamentable Leeds defending – fans seemed unsure how to react.

Leeds following De Cordova-Reid scoring Fulham's scecond goal. Leeds United v Fulham FC. Premier League. Elland Road Stadium 23 October 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

When Fulham’s told Marsch he would be "sacked in the morning" some in the south stand joined in, then switched to "Sack the board". The Kop chanted "We are Leeds" and things became supportive again.

But once Willian made it 3-1, all mixed feelings disappeared.

Many headed for the exits, some picked up the song now almost as commonplace as Marching on Together amongst the Leeds support – "What the f*** is going on?". Others went back to "Sack the board."

If anything, Joe Gelhardt setting up Crysencio Summerville's first senior Leeds goal, in stoppage time, after his 84th-minute introduction was another stick to beat the embattled coach with. Why so late? Again.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch at full-time

Having been the focus of ire at Leicester, a less decent human might have been grateful someone else was copping at least some of the flak, but it all comes back to Marsch.

If Leeds' situation was the Blackadder scene where he kicks the cat, who pounces on a mouse, who bites Baldrick on the bottom, Marsch is Baldrick, minus any cunning plans.

Much as the board have thrown their lot in with Marsch, picked as Marcelo Bielsa's successor long before one was needed, and much as they tailored recruits to him, when flak flies their way months before a transfer window, he is the nearest thing to hand to throw in its path.

Marsch insists those at the top remain “unified”. But in January the board were still bending to Bielsa, not backing him with signings but non-signings, turning down offered loans of Harry Winks and Donny van der Beek quite possibly against their better judgement. Before February was out, so was he.

DOWNBEAT: Leeds United players react to Bobby De Cordova-Reid's crucial goal to put Fulham in front

Leeds were playing much worse then but were not joint bottom, not winless in eight games, not making their worst start to a season since their last top-flight relegation.

The last time the fans turned on the board like this, the team was losing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion and heading out of the Premier League. But it was black-and-white then. Leeds pulled out a stoppage-time equaliser – again, made by Gelhardt, won at Brentford, got the favour needed from Newcastle United and survived.Without such yardsticks, this relies on gut feeling and it is hard to see the situation turning soon – not on Saturday when they visit Anfield, the place reserved for all Liverpool’s league wins this season.

During Sunday’s uncertainty, so tense at one point that all six substitutes warming up stood transfixed, unable to move a muscle, it really could have gone either way.

But Leeds cannot seize the day at either end.

BATTLING: Fulham's Joao Palhinha tackles Jack Harrison

Had the board stumped up for the senior centre-forward and left-back Leeds have been crying out for for years, there might be more hope. That is why they are so unpopular.

Rodrigo accepted when Jack Harrison opened up his body to shoot and allowed the Tim Ream block which looped into an easy 20th-minute header. But this team is too generous not to give guests a chance.

Six minutes later Luke Ayling stood off Aleksandar Mitrovic at a corner, and Ilan Meslier touched his header into the net.

Leeds were good at the start of the second half if you class creating lots without scoring as good. It is not.

Rodrigo shot wide, then at Bernd Leno, Brenden Aaronson curled beyond the top corner on the turn, Ayling missed, Ream blocked from Marc Roca, Sam Greenwood – picked ahead of Mateusz Klich to replace the injured Tyler Adams – hit a weak shot and Aaronson and substitute Patrick Bamford combined for a one-on-one repeat of the Arsenal game. This one was saved too.

Eventually Fulham scrambled back into it and Leeds buckled.

The space Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed in from was ridiculous, the ease with which Harrison Reed wriggled along the byline before picking out Willian embarrassing.

Something has to change. Unfortunately in football, the easiest change is usually the coach. That could easily bite Marsch on the bum.