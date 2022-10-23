Jesse Marsch says he and Leeds United board are 'unified' as both come under increasing pressure after Fulham defeat

They have picked up two points from the last 24 available and their 11-game start is their worst since the relegation season of 2003-04.

Whereas most of the criticism from the terraces after defeat at Leicester on Thursday was directed towards Marsch, this time the board took the lion's share, not that their coach escaped scot-free.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

There were regular chants of "Sack the board" once Leeds went behind but also boos, a short burst of "You're getting sacked in the morning" which both sets of fans seemed to take part in, and more chants demanding to know what was going on.

The board have invested heavily in Marsch but their faith is being sorely tested.

Marsch is determined to change the mood music but unless something drastic can alter the Whites' fortunes, it feels like a matter of when, not if, he is moved on. Leeds are at Liverpool on Saturday.

"It's my job to help the teams turn results so the fans turn their opinion," argued Marsch. "Given everything, the fans were very supportive. I know there's frustration but the energy at the beginning of the match was of optimism and belief. We've got to find a way again to use that."

Marsch did not directly answer the question of whether he had discussions with any board members between the full-time whistle and the post-match press conference but did say: "I understand the frustration from the fans and we are equally frustrated and more so.

"We are doing everything we can and we are together, we are unified.

"The board and I are unified completely. We've had clear discussions that we're together in this."

Whilst others question the support available in transfer windows – a complaint which goes back to Marcelo Bielsa's time – Marsch was anxious to take full responsibility.

"Anxious", though, is how to describe the team’s performances.

As Marsch put it, in-form Fulham are finding ways to win, downbeat Leeds are finding ways to lose.

Leeds scored first, through Rodrigo, but quickly conceded a poor goal to Aleksandar Mitrovic at a corner and when a long period of second-half stalemate was broken, it was by Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian strikes. Crysencio Summerville reduced the arrears with his first Leeds goal in stoppage time

"We find new ways to hurt ourselves," complained Marsch.

"(In the) second half, I think the start is okay, the game is in the balance and you see they're team with confidence right now and they find a way to win and we find ways to lose.

"Sometimes we're anxious to find the goals and the game opens up and it gets more difficult. In our weak moments we look naive, vulnerable and too weak defensively.

"It felt like there were moments that it was going to happen. Even at 1-1, it felt like the time where we could really kick-start our season and control our own fate but we couldn't make it happen.

"It's painful right now and I take responsibility. I have to find ways to organise us and keep the confidence high and the belief high, keep pushing the good things we're achieving and find ways to lock down the ways we're vulnerable.

"It's not inspiration (needed) as much as discipline, concentration and belief, confidence to know we're on the right path.

"If we were getting killed in matches and (were) clearly the team that was worse we would have more worry that the direction is not good enough. It's not like that.

"Every game is in the balance. In these eight games we have found a way to give it away unnecessarily often when actually if we can find a way to turn that and capitalise on our moments, I believe the momentum can change quickly.

"We have to be ready to dig and do whatever it takes."