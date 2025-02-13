Another Leeds United match moved for television as Doncaster Rovers away game also rearranged
In July, the Football League its television selections for the first half of the season as a welcome bi-product of a new broadcast deal which sees over 1,000 Football League games a season shown live on Sky Sports platforms.
But as the games become more important, the selections are now more piecemeal, and at shorter notice.
It had already been announced the Sheffield derby was being moved to the third Sunday in March but now a raft of other matches have been moved that weekend too.
For Bromley versus Walsall and Bristol City v Norwich City, it means Thursday and Friday kick-offs respectively, but the rest have all been moved from 3pm to 12.30 on Saturday March 15.
They include Leeds United's Championship trip to Queens Park Rangers, and Doncaster's League Two game at Crewe Alexandra, where they last played – and won – in last season's play-off semi-final first leg.
The Railwaymen took the tie to a penalty shoot-out at Doncaster, which they won.
Millwall v Stoke City is the feature 12:30pm kick-off, with Leeds, Doncaster, Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County. Cambridge United v Peterborough United and Swindon Town v Cheltenham Town all available on Sky Sports Plus.
Five of Leeds' next six matches have had their kick-off times (and in three cases date) moved for television, the exception being a Wednesday match at home to Millwall.