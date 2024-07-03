Archie Gray departure is the 'speed bump' that Leeds United feared this summer as another prized jewel leaves too early

IT CAN only be next May when Leeds United followers truly feel better about themselves - but even if everything goes to plan, there will still be regret.

The end of next season will ultimately determine where the club are at in the post Archie Gray world. Hopefully back in the big time for their sakes.

What a shame that Gray, one of the most promising young talents across the land, would not be there to potentially lead them into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prodigiously talented 18-year-old and reigning Championship Young Player of the Year finds himself in the Premier League in double quick-time at Tottenham Hotspur after just one season in the EFL.

Archie Gray has left Leeds United for Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m move. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

It was always when not if he would find himself there, with a move to Brentford for an identical fee falling through last weekend.

Speaking last month, United chairman Paraag Marathe, delivering a sober end-of-season address following the desperately disappointing Championship play-off final loss to Southampton, spoke of the club having a strategic clear plan going forward, but pointedly referenced encountering ‘speed bumps’ along the way.

The speed bump that all those of a Leeds persuasion feared was the sale of Gray to enable the club to adhere to profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which permit clubs to make losses up to a certain amount over a three-year accounting period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, some grievous mistakes in previous transfer windows, most notably in the summer of 2022 under the former ownership - means that the club’s current custodians are paying a heavy price following United’s failure to ease their financial situation by promotion at the end of May. Then there’s the fans.

While they were prepared to tolerate the loss of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto - something many were bracing themselves for in truth - it is the jewel in the Leeds crown who has departed.

Rich in potential, Gray’s journey will now be played out in North London and not West Yorkshire, a blow to a club, his club, who professed to being ‘heartbroken’ at having to reluctantly cash in on their star turn, but prized asset. A personal blow too to Daniel Farke, whose care for Gray was almost paternalistic.

Farke handled vicissitudes when he arrived last summer and here is another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never one to usually extend to hyperbole, Farke went as close as he has ever done when speaking about Gray last September.

He said: "If everyone praises him, I have to protect him so he is down to earth and grounded.

"But if his development goes further on like this, I think not just Leeds United, but the whole country can be happy we have such a talented young player."

The arrival of Joe Rodon - heading in the opposite direction up the M1 as opposed to down it - is at least something to be welcomed at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon - who enjoyed an outstanding year on loan last term and was one of the stand-out defenders in the division - has agreed a four-year-deal, running until the summer of 2028 after joining for a £10m fee.