Archie Gray one of five Yorkshire call-ups for start of what could be brief England Under-21 career for Leeds United midfielder
Whilst club-mate Charlie Cresswell is a regular in Lee Carsley's squads, it is a first call-up for Gray, who only turned 18 this week. He has, though, been involved in England age group football since under-15 level.
Judging by Southgate’s comments, his could be a very short under-21 career.
Jaden Philogene and the on-loan Tyler Morton represent Hull, although injury has ruled out their club-mate Liam Delap.
James McAtee, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City, is also in the squad for European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.
All are marked out for exciting futures, but Southgate made it clear he is particularly excited about Gray.
The teenager has spent much of the season as Leeds' first-choice right-back, but Southgate sees him as part of a strong midfield department which also includes Manchester United regular Kobbie Mainoo and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott.
With a European Championship in Germany for the seniors this summer, all are seen as viable back-up options should senior players fall prey to injury or the loss of form which has cost Kalvin Phillips his place in the latest squad.
"There are some players with the under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," he said. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott – Rico (Lewis) was with us last time – Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."
Phillips is a good example for Gray to follow. Southgate has admitted that had the March friendlies in 2020 not been canclled because of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leeds-born midfielder who have made his international debut then despite being a Championship player at the time.
The odds are that Euro 2024 will come too soon for Gray, but he is one of a clutch of exciting young players with a very strong chance of being part of the post-tournament refresh.
SQUAD: Matthew Cox (Bristol Rovers, loan from Brentford), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley; Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Callum Doyle (Leicester City, loan from Manchester City), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton, loan from Manchester City), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Teden Mengi (Luton Town), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall, loan from Arsenal), Nathan Wood (Swansea City; Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Hull City, loan from Liverpool), Archie Gray (Leeds United), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth) ; Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City, loan from Fulham), Sam Iling-Junior (Juventus), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jaden Philogene (Hull City), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
