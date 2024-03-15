Whilst club-mate Charlie Cresswell is a regular in Lee Carsley's squads, it is a first call-up for Gray, who only turned 18 this week. He has, though, been involved in England age group football since under-15 level.

Judging by Southgate’s comments, his could be a very short under-21 career.

Jaden Philogene and the on-loan Tyler Morton represent Hull, although injury has ruled out their club-mate Liam Delap.

James McAtee, on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City, is also in the squad for European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

All are marked out for exciting futures, but Southgate made it clear he is particularly excited about Gray.

The teenager has spent much of the season as Leeds' first-choice right-back, but Southgate sees him as part of a strong midfield department which also includes Manchester United regular Kobbie Mainoo and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott.

FIRST CALL-UP: Leeds United's Archie Gray

With a European Championship in Germany for the seniors this summer, all are seen as viable back-up options should senior players fall prey to injury or the loss of form which has cost Kalvin Phillips his place in the latest squad.

Phillips is a good example for Gray to follow. Southgate has admitted that had the March friendlies in 2020 not been canclled because of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leeds-born midfielder who have made his international debut then despite being a Championship player at the time.

The odds are that Euro 2024 will come too soon for Gray, but he is one of a clutch of exciting young players with a very strong chance of being part of the post-tournament refresh.

