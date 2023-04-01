Arsenal 4 Leeds United 1: Whites drop to within a point of Premier League relegation zone as Gunners cruise

Leeds United dropped to within a point of the Premier League relegation zone after Arsenal's straight-forward 4-1 victory.

Gabriel Jesus scored his first goals since the World Cup – one in each half – in his first Premier League start since November as the hosts close in on their first title in 19 years.

Arsenal were slow out of the traps as struggling Leeds had a chance in the opening 15 seconds, Aaron Ramsdale forced into a good stop to prevent Rasmus Kristensen breaking the deadlock.

Jesus then missed a fine chance to score, heading over from seven yards after being picked out unmarked in the centre of goal before Ramsdale was back in action to keep out Crysencio Summerville.

ICING ON THE CAKE: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal

Jack Harrison was next to sting the palms of Ramsdale before the hosts were presented with a fine opportunity to hit the front when former Arsenal youngster Luke Ayling caught Jesus with a stray boot having attempted to make a sliding challenge inside his own box.

Jesus dusted himself off to dispatch the resulting penalty straight down the middle of Illan Meslier's goal, ending a six-month drought – which included three months out with a knee injury.

Ayling almost turned into his own goal as he fluffed his lines clearing away a long-range Gabriel Martinelli effort, the Brazilian aiming to score into an empty net after Meslier tore of his line only to play the ball straight into his path.

The Gunners doubled their lead early in the second half, White turning home a Martinelli cross at the far post for his second of the season.

Jesus would secure a brace finishing a Leandro Trossard cross from close range before making way for Bukayo Saka – who had dropped to the bench due to illness – with a little under an hour played.

Leeds pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining, Kristensen beating Ramsdale courtesy of a deflection off Oleksandr Zinchenko but there would be no grandstand finish as Granit Xhaka headed home his third goal in as many games from a sublime Martin Odegaard pass.