Latest news on the injury front regarding Arsenal as they prepare to take on Leeds United

Arsenal will be without key defender William Saliba for this weekend’s clash against Leeds United. The France international has a back injury and will be sidelined for when Javi Gracia’s side head to the capital.

The Gunners remain top of the Premier League table and are chasing down the title ahead of 2nd place Manchester City. They are currently eight points clear at the summit but Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in-hand.

Saliba, 22, has been a big reason behind Arsenal’s rise to the top and his absence in the heart of defence will be missed. He spent last term on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1 and has since become a key player at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has provided this injury update: “Back injuries are a bit tricky and how they evolve with the load that you put in certain areas. Let’s push it and see how he copes with that. He’s so willing to be back in the team.”

Leeds head into Saturday’s game in confident mood after their 3-2 win away at Wolves before the international break. The Whites are now two points above the drop zone and are unbeaten in their last two league outings now as they look to build some momentum.