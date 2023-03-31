Data experts predict Leeds United’s trip to Arsenal along with Man Utd, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea matches - gallery
A look at how Leeds United are predicted to get on this weekend along with the rest of the Premier League
Leeds United return to Premier League action this weekend and they face a tricky away trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on table toppers Arsenal. The Whites picked up an impressive three points last time out after beating Wolves 3-2 at Molinuex.
Javi Gracia’s side are two points above the relegation zone and will be looking to build some momentum now. The Yorkshire club have 11 games left to play this season.
Using data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at how Leeds are predicted to get on this weekend along with the rest of the other fixtures...