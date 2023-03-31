Latest transfer news regarding Leeds United emerges as they prepare for their weekend game

Leeds United reportedly have competition from other Premier League clubs in their pursuit of Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach. The Whites are being linked with a summer transfer swoop for the highly-rated youngster.

The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is apparently wanted by a whole host of English clubs. He is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become available.

According to a report by 90min, Leeds are ‘very keen’ on luring him to Elland Road to bolster their squad but they will have to beat other teams to land his signature with fellow top flight teams such as Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves mentioned as potential suitors. Sevilla, Monaco and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.