Leeds United reportedly have competition from other Premier League clubs in their pursuit of Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach. The Whites are being linked with a summer transfer swoop for the highly-rated youngster.
The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is apparently wanted by a whole host of English clubs. He is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become available.
According to a report by 90min, Leeds are ‘very keen’ on luring him to Elland Road to bolster their squad but they will have to beat other teams to land his signature with fellow top flight teams such as Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolves mentioned as potential suitors. Sevilla, Monaco and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.
Akhomach, who is a Spain youth international, first linked up with Barcelona in 2007 and rose up through the academy of the La Liga giants, with a brief detour at Gimnàstic Manresa before heading back to Camp Nou. He has been a regular with the B team over recent years and has also made three first-team apperances to date with Leeds said to be eyeing a swoop now.