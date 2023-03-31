Javi Gracia 'worried' at Leeds United injuries but optimistic squad will pull them through

Javi Gracia says injuries to Willy Gnonto and Max Wober have "worried" him ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Arsenal, without shaking his belief in his Leeds United squad.

Gnonto and Wober returned from playing for Italy and Austria respectively with issues that will stop them facing the Gunners.

With two arguably much bigger games at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in the following eight days, the question is how much longer they will be out.

"Sometimes (international breaks are) good because you can see your players enjoying scoring goals for the national teams and getting good results but we had some big problems, we lost important players," said Gracia.

"I have to be worried because they are important players for us and we don't have a very deep squad. But I'm positive, I'm optimistic and the most important (thing) is I believe in this squad.

"Max Wober and Willy Gnonto are out of the (Arsenal) game. I cannot clarify (how long they will be out for) because I don't know. This game and maybe one week more, two weeks more."

During the international break Tyler Adams had hamstring surgery. Leeds have not written off the midfielder returning for the closing weeks of the season, but nor can they bank on it.

INJURY WORRIES: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo returned from injury at Molineux before the break – the latter finding the net – but are still building up to full fitness.

"Luis and Rodri improved their condition but they are not in the best condition," he commented. "They need more minutes.

"Luis is improving, feeling better day by day and I'm sure he's going to help us in the next games."

Liam Cooper played the last 15 minutes of Scotland's surprise 2-0 European Championship qualifier victory over Spain on Tuesday, his first football since Jesse Marsch's sacking.

That means Spaniard Gracia could at least take comfort from knowing his captain is available to deputise for Wober.

"Liam is ready," he commented. "I suffered a little but I enjoyed seeing Liam competing again. I know how important it is for him and how important he is for us.