Arsenal defender Ben Whites 'in contention' for Leeds United clash

The Gunners are fourth in the table, two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday night.

Leeds are two points ahead of 18th-placed Everton having played a game more with the Toffees set to face Leicester City on Sunday. Leeds and Everton kick off at the same time, 2pm, while Burnley, level on points with Leeds, take on Aston Villa at Turf Moor on Saturday.

White, who spent a season at Leeds as they won promotion in 2019-20, missed Arsenal's 2-1 victory at West Ham United last weekend due to a muscular problem he sustained in the Gunners' win over Manchester United.

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu were both withdrawn against the Hammers last weekend but those injuries are not serious.

"Ben White is still in contention, he needs to train tomorrow," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at his press conference on Friday.

"For the rest, there is no news - everyone should be ok."

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney won't take part at the Emirates tomorrow with the pair out for the season.