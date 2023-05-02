The battle for Premier League survival is intensifying and several clubs are in danger of dropping into the Championship.

Leeds United are among the clubs in danger and currently occupy 17th place in the table, hovering precariously above the drop zone on goal difference. A 4-1 defeat away at AFC Bournemouth compounded the club’s misery and a managerial change is reportedly on the cards.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce is reportedly in contention to take the reins, two years on from his last managerial role at West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although head coach Javi Gracia currently remains in post, a change has been made off the pitch. Director of football Victor Orta has departed the club by mutual consent almost six years on from his arrival.

Leeds United are among the clubs in danger and currently occupy 17th place in the table. Image: Bruce Rollinson

The bottom three is currently comprised of Southampton, Everton and Nottingham Forest, who like the Whites have endured torrid campaigns. Although the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are not out of the woods yet, it is the bottom three clubs, 17th-placed Leeds and 16th-placed Leicester City in the most immediate danger.

Below is an assessment of the run-ins of each of the bottom five, grading how difficult each fixture is by assigning a point correlating to the opponent’s league position. The lower the total score, the harder the run-in.

Leicester City

- Fulham (A) – 10

- Liverpool (H) – 5

- Newcastle United (A) – 3

- West Ham United (H) – 15

Total: 33

The Foxes face tricky trips to Fulham and Newcastle United, and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are due a visit to the King Power Stadium. There could be a lot riding on Leicester’s final game of the season against fellow strugglers West Ham United.

Leeds United

- Manchester City (A) – 1

- Newcastle United (H) – 3

- West Ham United (A) – 15

- Tottenham Hotspur (H) – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds arguably have a much more challenging run-in than their fellow relegation battlers. A trip to the home of the league leaders looms and clashes with European contenders Newcastle and Tottenham also await the Whites.

Total: 25

Nottingham Forest

- Southampton (H) – 20

- Chelsea (A) – 12

- Arsenal (H) – 2

- Crystal Palace (A) – 11

Total: 45

Forest will be hoping to get points on the board against basement boys Southampton before facing three London sides that are all above them in the table.

Everton

- Brighton & Hove Albion (A) – 8

- Manchester City (H) – 1

- Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) – 14

- AFC Bournemouth (H) – 13

The Toffees will not be favourites in clashes against Brighton and table-toppers Manchester City but the odds won’t be stacked as heavily against them in their final two games.

Total: 36

Southampton

- Nottingham Forest (A) – 18

- Fulham (H) – 10

- Brighton & Hove Albion (A) – 8

- Liverpool (H) – 5

A win over fellow strugglers Forest will be crucial ahead of difficult meetings with Fulham, Brighton and Liverpool. However, it will be a big ask for Ruben Selles to steer the Saints to safety considering they are six points adrift of Leeds in 17th.