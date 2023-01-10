Aston Villa agree £13m deal for La Liga left-back ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash

Aston Villa have agreed a £13.2m deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno ahead of their Premier League meeting with Leeds United, according to reports.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has played in 15 La Liga games this term, providing three assists. The defender has been used at left midfield and left wing but is predominantly a left-back. He made over 100 appearances during a five-year spell at Rayo Vallecano between 2014 and 2019.

He joined Betis in 2019, signing a five-year contract. He has played 122 times for the club, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists. It is unclear if the deal will be completed in time before Friday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds as he is expected to undergo a medical over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The January window will be Villa’s first since the appointment of Unai Emery, as the former Arsenal and Villareal boss looks to shape his side. The Villa Park outfit were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage last weekend.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 06: Alex Moreno of Real Betis controls the blal during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 06, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

