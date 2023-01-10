Aston Villa agree £13m deal for La Liga left-back ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash

The 29-year-old Spaniard has played in 15 La Liga games this term, providing three assists. The defender has been used at left midfield and left wing but is predominantly a left-back. He made over 100 appearances during a five-year spell at Rayo Vallecano between 2014 and 2019.
He joined Betis in 2019, signing a five-year contract. He has played 122 times for the club, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists. It is unclear if the deal will be completed in time before Friday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds as he is expected to undergo a medical over the next 24 to 48 hours.
The January window will be Villa’s first since the appointment of Unai Emery, as the former Arsenal and Villareal boss looks to shape his side. The Villa Park outfit were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage last weekend.
Villa are five points ahead of Leeds ahead of Friday’s game in Birmingham, although the Whites have played a game fewer. Leeds will be aiming to complete a signing of their own before the game with reports in Germany claiming on Monday that a deal for Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter was in the closing stages.