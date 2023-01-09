Leeds United's €30-40m move for Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter 'close to being finalised'

Leeds United’s move for Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter is close to completion, according to reports in Germany.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany reports that a medical is set to take place within the next 48 hours with concluding talks expected between Leeds and Hoffenheim on Monday night. The transfer will reportedly cost Leeds up to €40m.

On Sunday, Hoffenheim released a statement to reveal the centre forward had sat out training due to the speculation linking him with a move to Elland Road while he did not take part in a friendly against Servette on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoffenheim's sporting director Alexander Rosen claimed there had been “tremendous interest” in the striker. Addressing the situation he said on Sunday: “Georgi has been confronted with a major issue, that is taking a lot of his energy. He is a young man and it is therefore understandable that he is preoccupied by the current situation.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 18: Georginio Rutter of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in action during the DFB Cup second round match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04 at PreZero-Arena on October 18, 2022 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our side, it is a case of dealing with a young man in a responsible manner and for that reason, we have decided that he should not participate in full training with the first team right now.

“Obviously there has been tremendous interest in such a talented player not only since yesterday. You don't have to be an expert to know this. There is currently more than one club that is trying hard to get the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately we have to decide what is best for TSG Hoffenheim under the given circumstances. But it is also important to include the thoughts of Georginio and those around him, because after all we are not talking about a piece of furniture here, but about the future of a young person.”