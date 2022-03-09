Aston Villa to welcome back three key men for Leeds United trip

Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne missed Villa's 4-0 home win over Southampton on Saturday due to Covid-19 but have both been cleared to play tomorrow evening.

Carney Chukwuemeka is fit again after missing last weekend's outing against Saints as well as the 2-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion the previous week.

"We’re in a good place. We’ve got the majority of the team fit and available," said Gerrard.

“There’s only Marvelous Nakamba who we’re waiting for to come back into the group.

“Carney Chukwuemeka will join the group, Ezri Konsa’s back available, Lucas Digne’s back, so I’ve got some tough decisions from now until kick-off. That’s the position I like to be in.”

Leeds came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Villa Park in February but have since lost five games in a row.

Villa lost their next two games following the draw against Leeds but have turned a corner in recent weeks, scoring six goals without reply to pick up maximum points from their last two outings.

INJURY BOOST: For Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Getty Images.

Gerrard added: "Where we are in the table, we can’t afford to be complacent. We need to keep pushing because every game is important for us from now until the end of the season.