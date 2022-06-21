Barnsley’s appointment of Michael Duff, England’s Nations League struggles and Yorkshire’s summer transfer window so far – FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 7:48 pm

Leon Wobschall and Mark Singleton discuss England’s Nations League struggles, Barnsley’s appointment of Michael Duff PLUS a round-up all of the transfer activity so far this summer by Yorkshire’s clubs - from Leeds United to Harrogate Town

