Billy Bremner campaign for a statue in Leeds United great's hometown
Over 772 appearances between 1960 and 1976, Stirling-born Bremner was one of the most important figures in the history of the Whites, captaining Don Revie's great sides. He later managed Leeds between 1985 and 1988, either side of two spells with Doncaster Rovers, where he ended his playing career after a spell at Hull City.
Part of the Revie team which won promotion out of Division Two, he won two league titles, the FA Cup, League Cup, two Inter Cities Fairs Cup and led his team out in the 1975 European Cup final, controversially lost to Bayern Munich.
Bremner is immortalised outside Elland Road but there is no statue in the town where he grew up.
The Scottish FSA is looking to address that, in partnership with Leeds United supporters groups, Raploch Community Council, University of Stirling, Stirling Community Enterprise, Tartan Army magazine and Stirling Council.
Bremner's former team-mate Eddie Gray, and current Leeds captain Liam Cooper are supporting the campaign and have signed two replica 1974 shirts, one of which will be displayed alongside the statue, the other auctioned to help fund it.
Other Scotland internationals, including former Whites striker Joe Jordan, have agreed to sign shirts.
A panel of representatives of the SFSA, University of Stirling, Raploch Community Council, Stirling Community Enterprise, Tartan Army Magazine and the Leeds United Supporters Groups will choose between David Annand, Malcolm Robertson and Kenny Hunter as the artist.
The aim is to position the statue near to where Bremner grew up on Weir Street, near to the Raploch Community Campus.
Project manager Alexander Gibb said: “Leeds and Stirling are two great cities in which Billy Bremner is revered.
"While he has been immortalised in Leeds, it is about time Bremner is further recognised in his hometown.
"It is an honour to be part of the project commemorating the man voted as Scotland’s greatest ever captain.”
Donations can be made at www.scottishfsa.org/Bremner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.