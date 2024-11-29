IF ANYONE can vouch for the tactical acumen of John Eustace, it’s Daniel Farke.

Leeds United were beaten twice by a team managed by the Midlander last season and on each occasion, Farke’s side lost while failing to get on the scoresheet.

Early on in 2023-24, Leeds lost out 1-0 to a Birmingham City side who made impressive strides under Eustace before his hugely controversial sacking, with Blues imploding after his departure.

Eustace returned to management at Ewood Park in February and presided over a shock single-goal triumph for Blackburn at Elland Road in April to derail Leeds’ promotion bandwagon.

IMPRESSIVE RECORD: Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace jas enjoyed success against Leeds United on the last two occasions he has come up against them. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

The tactically smart side of Eustace was also showcased at the likes of Leicester and Sunderland last term, while it was in evidence on Wednesday when they stymied a free-scoring Middlesbrough side by virtue of a 1-0 win on Teesside.

After impressing in a mid-block in the first half, Rovers’ low-block tactics frustrated Boro on the restart and they nicked a well-taken goal to win it.

The result may have constituted a surprise to many, but not Farke, who also believes that his side’s extra day’s preparation is negated by the fact that Blackburn’s match last weekend was postponed.

He said: "I was not surprised (on Wednesday) because in this league, anything can happen.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

"But I was impressed, of course, if you are capable of winning a game away at Middlesbrough – and also a clean sheet – it is always the sign of a quality team. But I was not that surprised.

"Blackburn have showed this, more or less through this season. If they win their game in hand – and you should expect this - they will also sit in the top six and are one of the top teams in the division. They have proved this with good results and performances.

"It is not an easy place to go, especially as they’ve had a bit more time in the last week to recover on the training pitch and for us, it’s the third game within six days, so it’s a tough test for us.

"But we don’t complain and just want to make sure we are on it again.

"We expect a tight game and having to fight and use each and every per cent in order to give ourselves a chance of winning as many games as possible."

It may be United’s third game in six days, but the sight of a 7,000-plus travelling contingent packing out the Darwen End, as Leeds invariably do in that part of Lancashire, should provide a team talk in its own way at a venue where the Yorkshire outfit have enjoyed themselves in the past in winter time.

Farke said: "It’s outstanding and the supporters are the most valuable aspect of this club.

"It’s second to none and they are very enthusiastic and can play an important part of being the ‘12th man’ in home and away games.

"Sometimes, this ‘emotionality’ and overriding voice can be a bit difficult for young players and it’s up to me to make sure they keep their nerves and stay cool in emotional situations, perhaps.

"But overall, we need this support and big unity together with our supporters.

"To have such a travelling support for an away game is amazing and extra motivation to make our fans happy - not just the travelling ones, but those nail-biting at home."

